Sunday evening video forecast

Monday and Tuesday will feature very similar conditions as the weekend. The pattern will shift mid-week, with showers and mugginess returning to the forecast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After another very warm day, lows will make it to the lower 60's under clear skies. Patchy fog will be a possibility in the morning hours. This is likely the last morning with fog potential. The rest of the day will be a continuation of the weekend weather. No rain is expected as skies will be mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80's have a chance of breaking or tying the daily record of 89 degrees.

Up Next: After lots of sunshine and dry conditions for the past several weeks, some changes are on the way. Moisture values will gradually climb all week long before maxing out late in the week. The first change will be increasing humidity values. This will first start to be noticed on Tuesday, and it will last throughout the rest of the week. The next change will be warmer lows in the mid to upper 60's. Lows in the 70's cannot be ruled out Wednesday night. The last change will be the return of rain chances. Wednesday will feature spotty showers, with increasing coverage likely for Halloween. Slight chances of rain will be possible through next weekend.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days. Gradual development is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend when the system begins to drift northward or northeastward over the southwestern and south-central Caribbean Sea.

– Balin

