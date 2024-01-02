Sunday Evening Video Forecast

The weather poses no issues for any New Year’s Eve celebrations. That said, a few showers are possible on New Year's Day as our next cold front arrives. That marks the beginning of an unsettled weather pattern that will be with us for the rest of the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: If you have any plans on the night of New Year’s Eve, the weather will cooperate. We’ll say goodbye to 2023 under mostly clear skies with temperatures near 50° at midnight. Skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy in the overnight hours with lows in the upper-40s. Patchy fog cannot be ruled out. While conditions are not ripe for widespread dense fog, added firework smoke is a wildcard that might tip the balance and lead to patchy dense fog. This will especially be the case closer to bodies of water, and near low-lying creeks / river valleys. Be on the lookout for reduced visibilities if driving early Monday.

On New Year’s Day, we’ll see a mixture of clouds and sun. A cold front will slide through the region, and there will be enough moisture for some isolated showers to develop. Rain will be hit-or-miss, and is favored along and south of the interstate. Nevertheless, don’t be surprised if you see raindrops on New Year’s Day. Rain totals for those that see rain will likely be under 0.25”.

Up Next: After the cold front passage on New Year’s Day, things will get cold into Tuesday morning. We’re forecasting lows in the mid-30s in Baton Rouge, but a few of our northern communities may flirt with freezing. Tuesday looks quiet with plenty of sunshine. Looking long-term, we will remain in an unsettled weather pattern. A storm system will ride the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, bringing numerous showers to the region. Up to 1” of rain is possible with this system. While we dry out on Thursday and most of Friday, another disturbance arrives on Friday night. Early indications point toward 1-2” with that system. Long story short, several rounds of rain are possible during the first week of 2024.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

