Sunday evening video forecast

After a drier weekend, showers and thunderstorms will ramp back up into the new week. A front will drift into the area to cause more activity.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any leftover showers will quickly fade after sunset. Overnight will be partly cloudy and muggy with low temperatures in the low 70s. Monday will start off quiet with plenty of humidity and high temperatures will roll right back into the low 90s. As a dissipating front slides into that soupy, unstable air mass, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop across the area. Some drive time delays due to weather are possible before activity wanes after sunset.

Up Next: That same weak front will continue to dissolve over the area on Tuesday. Still, it will be intact enough for another batch of scattered showers and thunderstorms to flare as temperatures warm. The storms will not bring major threats other than the usual for summer—downpours, frequent lightning and briefly gusty wind. As that front slides south and east of the area, thermometers will drift back by 2-4 degrees, a little closer to average, by the end of the week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.