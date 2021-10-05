Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Evening Forecast
Tonight & Tomorrow: There will be a few lingering showers around this evening, but rain chances will subside overnight. Look for a mostly dry start Monday morning, with a chance for a few showers and storms around in the afternoon - mainly east of Baton Rouge. Highs will be able to warm into the mid 80s.
Looking Ahead: A cold front is set to move through the region late Monday, into Tuesday. There will be enough dry air moving in to limit rain chances starting on Tuesday and continuing through the end of the week. Temperatures will trend slightly below average as well.
The Tropics
Hurricane Sam is finally no longer a major hurricane as it churns through the north Atlantic.
Victor is now a tropical depression and will become a remnant low by Tuesday.
There is a disorganized area of showers and storms near the Bahamas that has a low chance of tropical formation over the next few days as it drifts towards the Carolina's.
