Sunday Evening Forecast

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows around 60. Memorial Day, expect a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s. Humidity will still be on the low side, so while it will be warm in the afternoon, it will not feel as muggy.



Looking Ahead: High pressure is in control of our weather for the time being, meaning no rain and skies are expected to be mostly clear. By Tuesday afternoon, the ridge of high pressure will begin to slide eastward. This will allow for a more onshore flow and a return of the mugginess. Wednesday, afternoon pop-up showers/storms will be likely and that will be a trend through next weekend. Click here for the 7-day forecast.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





