Sunday AM Forecast

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: If you are not seeing showers this morning you are still feeling muggy. Storms and showers are moving along a weak cold frontal boundary that is starting to dissipate as it moves through the view area. Temperatures are already in the 70s this morning and will only get warmer throughout the day. Today we are expecting some summer-like showers in the afternoon hours. A lot of available moister and warmer temperatures are the perfect combination for a pop-up shower. Today will not be a total washout but some can expect to see rain. The rain will leave behind some clouds that will keep our overnight temperatures in the high-60s.

Up Next: Monday morning muggies again! Temperatures waking up will be in the high-60s. You are unlikely to see a shower but it is possible before we begin to see the clouds clearing out. By the evening hours, we will begin to see clearing and drying out. Temperatures will get into the high 80s throughout the day cooling into the high 60s overnight. Tuesday through Thursday we are looking at some hotter days ahead. Temperatures will be peaking in the 90s for some. Clear skies and sunshine are expected.

