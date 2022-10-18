Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Afternoon Forecast
Much needed changes coming to the area overnight.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: Today will be our last hot day in the forecast before we see a cooler stretch. As we head into the evening hours cloud cover will stick around but temperatures will start to fall into the mid-60s. Waking up expect some patchy fog across the area and this could impact morning commutes, but the fog will begin to lift as the sun comes up. The cold front is expected to make its way through during the overnight hours, but we will not see impacts right away. Our atmosphere is so dry that there will not be much rain associated with this system. A few showers during the morning hours are likely but most will manage to stay completely dry. Into the afternoon hours winds begin to shift out of the north and cooler, drier air starts pumping in. Monday daytime highs will top out in the high-70s but Tuesday is when we will finally start to feel the front.
Up Next: The front begins to set in Tuesday waking up feeling like fall again temperatures will be in the low-50s. Into the afternoon hours daytime highs will struggle to break 70 degrees. With this front, dew points will drop into the 20s! That means temperatures are able to be even cooler. Tuesday will be seasonable but Wednesday will be trending much colder. We have the potential to see our first 40° day of the season Wednesday morning. Morning temperatures could be up to 15° below average for this time of year. Sweater weather is here! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Quick cold front moving through, do not let sneaky showers catch you off guard. The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
