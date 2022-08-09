Sunday Afternoon Forecast

Rain in the forecast to welcome in the new school year.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Shower and storm activity beginning to wrap up across the Capital Area early this evening. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid-70s and the pattern repeats for tomorrow. Monday morning expect to wake up to mostly sunny skies and lots of moisture and humidity. The moisture will help with some cloud and shower development later in the afternoon. Scattered showers are expected. With these showers and storms heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are possible. Showers will begin to calm down in the early evening hours, leaving just a blanket of clouds across the Capital Area. Cloud cover sticking around overnight as temperatures fall into the mid-70s.

Up Next: Tuesday we are expecting more rain in the forecast expect the forcing changes. This weekend we saw showers moving in from the south, however starting Tuesday we are expecting showers to move in from the northwest along a weak boundary. Shower and storm activity will be increased on Tuesday. Overnight showers will begin to fizzle out and temperatures will cool into the low-70s. Wednesday and for the rest of your workweek, muggy start then afternoon showers is the repeating forecast for the week. All of the rain and cloud cover is holding our temperatures just below average. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Don’t let sneaky showers catch you off guard for the start of school. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics:

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa is

producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far

eastern tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions appear generally

conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves

westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern

and central tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could form

around the middle to latter part of this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.