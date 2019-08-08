SU's Human Jukebox selected to perform at 2020 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox is heading to Pasadena. Southern University's Marching Band has been selected to be a part of the Rose Parade for the second time in thirty years.

Laura Farber, the Tournament of Roses President, broke the news to the Jaguars.

"Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band is one of the best bands in the world, so it was a very easy decision to make," Farber said.

The Rose Bowl Parade is known for its iconic New Year's Day tradition. Every January 1, the parade dishes out floral decorated floats and beautiful horse-drawn carriages.

Southern University will be one of 20 bands to perform in the nearly six-mile-long parade through Pasadena, California.

"We are definitely ambassadors," said Band Director Kedric Taylor. "We brought ourselves on making sure that we represent our university as Southern University to the fullest."

Taylor says they will definitely leave a mark.

"We are looking at having a great time for sure, but letting the world know what we do in Baton Rouge, Louisiana," he added.