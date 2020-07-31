Stuff the Bus interview with Broadmoor High's Principal, Stacy Bradford

Home
Demo day finally comes for 2016 flooded homeowner
BATON ROUGE - Next month will mark four years since about 140,000 homes flooded in south Louisiana. It's hard to imagine, but years after the 2016...
Woman's costly adventure with home warranty company ends in settlement
BATON ROUGE - An 83-year-old says she's had...
Ambulance services looking for paramedics, EMTs
BATON ROUGE - Ambulance services are trying to...
Southern, UL Lafayette to receive $300,000 in federal funding
BATON ROUGE- Southern University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will each receive $300,000 in federal funding to assist with the losses caused by COVID-19,...
Verge Ausberry: Lots still up in the air as LSU readies for college football
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s deputy athletic director shared...
Rent's due, again: Monthly anxieties deepen as aid falls off
Another month passes. The coronavirus pandemic marches on....
Rain will keep heat index values out of triple digits this weekend
A frontal boundary will push some rain through the area late on Friday night. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: We are starting the weekend...
More than halfway home on the heat
Statistically and historically, the Baton Rouge area has...
Scattered storms to return as weak front arrives this weekend
One or two showers still managed to pop...
Photos: Joe Burrow officially signs rookie contract worth $36M
CINCINNATI- Former LSU star quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Joe Burrow officially signed his first NFL deal. The recent No. 1 overall pick...
Pelicans lose first game back from restart
ORLANDO, FL - The New Orleans Pelicans let...
Read the SEC news release about college football starting in September
BATON ROUGE- The Southeastern Conference has established a...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway were selected live on Channel 2 Monday afternoon The Dream Home is valued...
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual...
Eid celebrations adjust to incorporate social distancing guidelines
Interview with Kelley Stein, Principal, Lukeville Elementary for 'Stuff the Bus' school...
LSU to play conference-only schedule
Isaias elevated to hurricane status
Police: Two shot on Monroe Ave. Thursday night
SEC presidents approve plan for 10-game, conference-only football schedule
SWAC moves fall sports, including football to the spring
Sports2-a-Days Previews: Scotlandville Hornets
Sports2-a-Days Previews: Dunham Tigers
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Zachary Broncos