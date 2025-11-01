Students in Clinton get to skip class for a little Halloween fun

CLINTON — Kids at multiple schools in Clinton got to skip class Thursday morning to take part in some Halloween fun.

The East Feliciana Parish Chamber of Commerce held a trunk-or-treat in which several businesses lined up along Lawyer's Row to hand out candy.

"Everybody's out, giving out," Rep. Roy D. Adams said in his pirate costume. "We got the assessor, we got the sheriff, state reps, RKM's got a place, Homeland Security's got a place, and we're just giving the kids and showing them some love."