47°
Latest Weather Blog
Students in Clinton get to skip class for a little Halloween fun
Related Story
CLINTON — Kids at multiple schools in Clinton got to skip class Thursday morning to take part in some Halloween fun.
The East Feliciana Parish Chamber of Commerce held a trunk-or-treat in which several businesses lined up along Lawyer's Row to hand out candy.
"Everybody's out, giving out," Rep. Roy D. Adams said in his pirate costume. "We got the assessor, we got the sheriff, state reps, RKM's got a place, Homeland Security's got a place, and we're just giving the kids and showing them some love."
News
CLINTON — Kids at multiple schools in Clinton got to skip class Thursday morning to take part in some Halloween... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
St. Amant beats Prairieville in district matchup
-
U-High Cubs win district title in thriller over Madison Prep
-
Plaquemine picks up eighth straight win
-
Despite vacancies at president, AD, football coach, 'LSU is not broken' according...
-
Bob Starkey addresses Scott Woodward's status at LSU