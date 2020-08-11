Students and parents prepare for a virtual school year in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE - Parents in East Baton Rouge are preparing for the virtual school year.

The Amaya family in Baton Rouge has three children who attend schools in the East Baton Rouge Public School District.

Some kids, like the two from the Amaya family, don't like the fact that they can't physically go back to school.

"I'm going to miss my teachers and my friends," says elementary student, Alexander Lopez.

The fourth-grader will be attending school online at the start of the school year, like all of the other students in EBR, as part of an effort to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

His sister, Emily Amaya also says she's going to miss going to class physically.

"I'm kind of sad because we have to stay at home. It's because the coronavirus has been spreading a lot and we have to be safe, so we have to stay at home," Emily Amaya said.

With kids having to stay home to take their online classes, this new school schedule will cause a financial hardship on the Amaya family.

The father, Bertim Amaya, said his wife had to quit her job to say with the kids at home.

"I think kids need to go back to school," Bertim Amaya said.

"I think it's going to be more work for parents and teachers," Bertim Amaya said.

Amaya says his wife will be the "in-house teacher" to make sure their children stay on their lesson plan.

Some students could return physically to classes after Labor Day in EBR if administrators decide it's safe enough for them to come back in the classroom.