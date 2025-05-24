Student injured in stabbing at Baker High on last day of school

BAKER - A Baker High student was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at the school on Thursday.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said two female students were fighting on the last day of school and one grabbed a small object and stabbed the other.

The female student was taken to a hospital for treatment. The other was taken into custody. Chief Dunn said police are actively investigating the incident.

Superintendent JT Stroder sent the following statement to parents:

We want to inform you of an incident that took place at the high school today during student dismissal on the last day of school. A physical altercation occurred between two students, resulting in one student sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and another being taken into custody.

What should have been a time of celebration and reflection at the close of the school year was unfortunately disrupted by this event. We deeply regret that the day ended in this manner and want to assure you that appropriate actions are being taken in accordance with school policy and law enforcement procedures.

As always, the safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority. Thank you for your continued support.