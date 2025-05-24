69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Student injured in stabbing at Baker High on last day of school

Related Story

BAKER - A Baker High student was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at the school on Thursday. 

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said two female students were fighting on the last day of school and one grabbed a small object and stabbed the other.

The female student was taken to a hospital for treatment. The other was taken into custody. Chief Dunn said police are actively investigating the incident. 

Superintendent JT Stroder sent the following statement to parents: 

We want to inform you of an incident that took place at the high school today during student dismissal on the last day of school. A physical altercation occurred between two students, resulting in one student sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and another being taken into custody.

What should have been a time of celebration and reflection at the close of the school year was unfortunately disrupted by this event. We deeply regret that the day ended in this manner and want to assure you that appropriate actions are being taken in accordance with school policy and law enforcement procedures.

As always, the safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority. Thank you for your continued support.

News
Student injured in stabbing at Baker High...
Student injured in stabbing at Baker High on last day of school
BAKER - A Baker High student was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at the school on Thursday. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 22 2025 May 22, 2025 Thursday, May 22, 2025 5:36:00 PM CDT May 22, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days