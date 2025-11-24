80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
'Strolling the Avenue' held in historic district of Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - Residents in Donaldsonville kicked off the holiday season with fun for the whole community.

The city held its "Strolling the Avenue" event Saturday night along Railroad Avenue in the historic district. Hundreds of people filled the street with vendors set up on both sides.

Saturday, November 22 2025

