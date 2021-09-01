88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Storm tears down wall at Baskin Robbins in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE - Powerful winds tore down a wall at a Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop in Ascension Parish overnight.

Video captured by WBRZ reporter Taylor Rubach showed the interior of the business, located along Airline Highway in Prairieville, completely exposed from the outside. No injuries were reported related to the collapse overnight.

Hurricane Ida pummeled the capital area and most of southeast Louisiana all night Sunday and into Monday morning. 

