85°
Latest Weather Blog
Storm surge pummels Grand Isle as Ida makes landfall Sunday
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge man lending a helping hand to neighbor in wake of...
-
Fearless Livingston Parish residents picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ida
-
Few spared from widespread damage in Ascension Parish
-
More than 100,000 EBR residents still without power
-
Ascension residents find long lines at the pump, no electricty means no...