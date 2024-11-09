74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Storm Station meteorologist Balin Rogers among experts at STEAM Night

Related Story

DENHAM SPRINGS - Students at Denham Springs Junior High got the chance to hear from experts in science, tech and engineering as a part of their annual STEAM night.

One of those experts participating was Storm Station Meteorologist Balin Rogers. This event allows parents and students to learn from people making a career in STEAM.

News
Storm Station meteorologist Balin Rogers among experts...
Storm Station meteorologist Balin Rogers among experts at Denham Springs Junior High STEAM Night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Students at Denham Springs Junior High got the chance to hear from experts in science, tech and... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 07 2024 Nov 7, 2024 Thursday, November 07, 2024 11:01:00 PM CST November 07, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days