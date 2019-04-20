Storm does little to stop Baton Rouge residents Thursday

Home
Zeeland Place neighborhood has significant street flooding again
BATON ROUGE - Residents living in the Zeeland Place neighborhood of Baton Rouge continue to have issues with water after a rainstorm. Thursday, 2 On...
Land erosion might be up to homeowner to fix
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners fighting erosion problems say...
City's building sidewalks, residents want drainage fixed first
BATON ROUGE - Darrell Rivers says putting up...
Louisiana spring festival to feature Poverty Point
OAK GROVE, La. (AP) - A northeast Louisiana chamber of commerce says that starting next year, its spring festival will celebrate the Poverty Point World...
Firetruck rolls over while responding to Livingston house fire
LIVINGSTON - A firetruck reportedly rolled over while...
Single-vehicle crash shuts down Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Highway 74 in Ascension Parish...
Few showers leftover for Passover
Time to exhale after nasty storms tracked across the area on Thursday. After some straggling showers, a beautiful holiday weekend is ahead. ...
TORNADO WATCH until 7pm for local area
An active storm pattern continues across the southeastern...
Here we go again: severe weather threat on Thursday
The next frontal system will push rain and...
LSU bats explode past Florida in game two, 13-1
BATON ROUGE - One night after getting embarrassed by an unranked Florida team, the LSU bats returned the favor and exploded for 13 runs in Friday...
LSU Gymnastics to compete for national championship Saturday
FORT WORTH, Texas – The third-ranked LSU gymnastics...
Report: Will Wade won't testify at bribery trial involving hoops scandal
BATON ROUGE – It appears Will Wade won’t...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 18, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Storm does little to stop Baton Rouge residents Thursday
Stray pony has residents scratching their heads in Ascension neighborhood
After successful fundraiser, churches hit by arson prepare for bittersweet Easter
Deputy's remains moved from hospital after deadly crash
Annual Active for Autism
Crawfish Tracker: Lookin' good for Easter Sunday
Sports Video
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director
Joe Alleva out as LSU's athletics director
Sports Director Michael Cauble talks Alleva's departure
Rumors of Joe Alleva's exit from LSU swirl Wednesday