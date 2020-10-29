Storm damage crews to expand operations in EBR

BATON ROUGE - Debris removal for Hurricane Delta is still ongoing and will expand to other areas after collecting nearly 5,000 cubic yards of storm debris, according to a Sunday news release from the Mayor's Office.

According to Mayor-President Sharon Broome's office, since Oct. 19 crews have completed debris removal in Westminster and Pine Park while continuing to collect storm debris in the following areas:

Tara, Old Goodwood, Shenandoah, Sherwood Forest, South Harrell’s Ferry, Jefferson and Bocage, North Sherwood, Mid City and Southdowns.

The press release went on to explain how debris removal will be carried out as well as how residents can comply, saying, "Residents in these areas should continue gathering and moving their storm debris curbside for collection as quickly as possible.

In the coming week, crews will expand debris removal operations into additional neighborhoods and areas that include Broadmoor, Lobdell, Pollard Estates, Kenilworth, Jefferson Terrace, North Foster, Glen Oaks, Oak Hills, Hoo Shoo Too, Elliot Road, Tiger Bend Road, Riverbend and the Highland Road corridor between Siegen and Interstate 10.

City-Parish officials are advising that damaged fencing may not be covered by FEMA for emergency debris removal. As a result, Republic Services will soon begin picking up damaged fencing as part of normal garbage collection services and operations.

Residents should continue to place their storm debris curbside and away from mailboxes, water meters, fire hydrants and any other above-ground utility. Storm debris, such as tree branches and damaged fencing, and other household trash should be organized into piles based on the attached diagram.

Residents do not need to contact the City-Parish once their debris is placed curbside."