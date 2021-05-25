Storage units filling up while homeowners work on flooded houses

BATON ROUGE – People are still recovering from the Monday night storms. Many homeowners that flooded are seeking out storage units while they renovate their homes.



“You just have to put one foot in front of the other and keep going. That’s all you can do,” said Tom Trivette.

Tom and his wife Kathy spent Sunday driving back and forth to Life Storage to drop off all their undamaged furniture. Tom said this furniture was less than half of what they owned.

“We’re keeping our dining room table and six chairs, another small table and four chairs and our mattress,” said Tom.

The two live in Jefferson Terrace, where many flooded. They had 18 inches of water seep into their home.

“Kathy was in bed, I was looking outside and saw the water coming up very quickly and I said let's get stuff together just in case and as we were heading out the door to the carport, the water was coming in under the walls,” said Tom.

Packing away their belongings is the latest step toward recovery for the Trivettes, but they know there will be many more.

“We have to itemize every piece of content. When we bought it, how much it cost so [FEMA] can depreciate it,” said Tom.

The Trivettes are staying with family until their home is repaired.