Still rebuilding after 2022 fire, Baton Rouge church targeted by arsonist Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A church off Winbourne Avenue was reportedly set on fire early Wednesday, approximately a year after an A/C malfunction caused a separate blaze. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened on Mission Drive off Winbourne, at the Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church. BRFD investigators said it appeared that construction materials being used for renovations were intentionally set alight.

This isn't the first time Good Shepherd has been affected by fire. In January 2022, an electrical fire in the church's A/C unit caused $150,000 in damages and losses. 

Emergency officials said no one was injured Wednesday. 

Investigators confirmed the fire was an arson.

This is a developing story. BRFD encouraged anyone with information to call fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.

1 day ago Wednesday, June 14 2023 Jun 14, 2023 Wednesday, June 14, 2023 6:46:00 PM CDT June 14, 2023

