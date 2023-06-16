Latest Weather Blog
Still rebuilding after 2022 fire, Baton Rouge church targeted by arsonist Wednesday morning
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A church off Winbourne Avenue was reportedly set on fire early Wednesday, approximately a year after an A/C malfunction caused a separate blaze.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened on Mission Drive off Winbourne, at the Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church. BRFD investigators said it appeared that construction materials being used for renovations were intentionally set alight.
This isn't the first time Good Shepherd has been affected by fire. In January 2022, an electrical fire in the church's A/C unit caused $150,000 in damages and losses.
Emergency officials said no one was injured Wednesday.
Investigators confirmed the fire was an arson.
This is a developing story. BRFD encouraged anyone with information to call fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Despite latest setback, new owner says long-troubled golf course is still on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: College World Series
-
Police investigating fatal shooting at North Sherwood Forest BREC park
-
Child in critical condition after being pulled from smoke-filled apartment Wednesday morning
-
Preventative vet care in East Baton Rouge Parish now more affordable under...