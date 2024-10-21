52°
Latest Weather Blog
State troopers take two into custody after interstate pursuit ended with crash outside of Brusly
Related Story
BRUSLY — Louisiana State Police took two people into custody Friday after a pursuit on Interstate 10 eastbound that ended in a crash outside of Brusly, officials said.
Troopers were led on the pursuit into West Baton Rouge Parish and later notified the sheriff's office about the pursuit and asked for assistance, West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said.
The suspects eventually got off at LA 1 near Brusly before crashing their car shortly after. Louisiana State Police then took the two suspects into custody and are still investigating the chase.
According to the sheriff's office, their deputies only responded after being contacted by state troopers.
News
BRUSLY — Louisiana State Police took two people into custody Friday after a pursuit on Interstate 10 eastbound that ended... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'
-
Woman retires after 35 years of cooking meals for the Zion City...
-
Family of veteran who died from breast cancer remembers U.S. Army drill...
-
Dancing Dolls celebrate 55 years during Southern University's homecoming
-
Fire in parking lot of Walmart on Siegen Lane damages three vehicles