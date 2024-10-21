52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
State troopers take two into custody after interstate pursuit ended with crash outside of Brusly

BRUSLY — Louisiana State Police took two people into custody Friday after a pursuit on Interstate 10 eastbound that ended in a crash outside of Brusly, officials said.

Troopers were led on the pursuit into West Baton Rouge Parish and later notified the sheriff's office about the pursuit and asked for assistance, West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said.

The suspects eventually got off at LA 1 near Brusly before crashing their car shortly after. Louisiana State Police then took the two suspects into custody and are still investigating the chase.

According to the sheriff's office, their deputies only responded after being contacted by state troopers.

