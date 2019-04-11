66°
State troopers take down man with machete in front of city hall
NEW ORLEANS - A man holding a machete was arrested outside city hall on Monday.
According to Louisiana State Police, troopers arrived to the scene around 3 p.m., where the man was waving a machete and yelling. Video captured by WWL-TV shows the confrontation between the man and law enforcement.
One officer eventually tased the man to disarm him.
The suspect is currently hospitalized, but upon release will be taken into custody by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. He faces charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
The New Orleans Police Department and the sheriff's office also responded to the scene.
