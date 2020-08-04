State trooper, 2 officers shot during standoff in Avoyelles Parish; suspect in custody

MOREAUVILLE – State Police identified the suspect they say was involved in a standoff and officer involved shooting in Avoyelles Parish Thursday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, Hessmer Police department started a pursuit with Brandon Arthur Carpenter, 35, Thursday night. The chase ended at a home near Moreauville on LA Highway 114 and Carpenter barricaded himself inside the home. Officers then attempted to negotiate with him to surrender.

“During negotiations, Carpenter fired at officers,” Louisiana State Police say.

A Louisiana State Trooper, Marksville Police Officer and a Simmesport Police Officer were hurt. It is unknown at this time if the injuries were from gunshots or from flying debris.

The trooper and the Marksville police officer were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. State Police tell WBRZ News 2 that the officers are in stable condition and are expected to be ok.

Carpenter has been charged with three counts attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. More charges may be pending.