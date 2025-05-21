69°
State Supreme Court rejects LSU law professor's appeal
BATON ROUGE - The state Supreme Court refused Tuesday to hear the case of LSU law professor who sued the university after he was removed from teaching duties.
Ken Levy was removed from the classroom in January after comments he made in a criminal law class surfaced.
Levy said "f*** the governor" when discussing Governor Jeff Landry, who publicly attacked another professor over comments regarding the conduct of students who voted for President Donald Trump.
"I couldn't believe that f***er won," Levy said after Trump was reelected.
The university kicked Levy out of classes but did not change his employment status. Levy has tenure, which has traditionally shielded professors from punishment for speech government officials dislike.
