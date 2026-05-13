State senators vote to advance measure naming stretch of La. 16 after late Livingston crossing guard

DENHAM SPRINGS — Louisiana legislators are considering naming the stretch of La. 16 in front of Seventh Ward Elementary School after Katy Wells, the crossing guard who died late last month after being struck by a car while she was on duty.

The proposal, an amendment to HB 675 introduced by Sen. William Wheat on May 7, is to name the portion of Livingston Parish highway as the "Katy Wells Memorial Crossing Corridor."

Wells died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver on April 30. Darren Goudeau, 64, was subsequently arrested on DWI and vehicular homicide charges.

"She wasn't just a crossing guard: she was family and someone who genuinely cared about the kids she helped across the street," Wheat said on the Senate floor.

The proposal was unanimously approved by Louisiana state senators, with the bill being sent to the House for another vote.

Wheat's amendment was to a bill proposing to designate a section of U.S. 425 in Franklin Parish as the "Assistant Chief Bill 'Putt' Linder Memorial Highway," who died in the line of duty in 2004.