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State Sen. Larry Selders in recovery following heart surgery Monday
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BATON ROUGE - State Sen. Larry Selders is recovering following a seven-hour heart surgery on Monday, State Sen. Regina Barrow announced.
Barrow said that Selders went to a routine checkup appointment, where doctors discovered an aneurysm in his heart. The senator, who had no history of heart or blood pressure issues, was hospitalized on Sunday for observation and underwent surgery on Monday.
Barrow said she was notified around 1 p.m. that the surgery had gone well.
"It's my understanding that the recovery period may take some time, but I am so grateful to God that he actually went into his annual checkup," she said.
A social media post said that while the senator is unavailable, his office remains open.
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BATON ROUGE - State Sen. Larry Selders is recovering following a seven-hour heart surgery on Monday, State Sen. Regina Barrow... More >>
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