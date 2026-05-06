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State Sen. Larry Selders in hospital after medical emergency

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BATON ROUGE - State Sen. Larry Selders has been hospitalized following a serious medical emergency, his office announced Sunday afternoon. 

"Senator Larry Selders is currently hospitalized following a serious medical emergency involving his heart. He is receiving care from his medical team and is surrounded by loved ones," a social media post said. 

The post said he will be temporarily unavailable, but his office remains open. 

Selders was elected in 2025 and represents Dist. 14, East Baton Rouge Parish. 

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State Sen. Larry Selders in hospital after...
State Sen. Larry Selders in hospital after medical emergency
BATON ROUGE - State Sen. Larry Selders has been hospitalized following a serious medical emergency, his office announced Sunday afternoon.... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, May 03 2026 May 3, 2026 Sunday, May 03, 2026 7:32:23 PM CDT May 03, 2026

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