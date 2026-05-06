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State Sen. Larry Selders in hospital after medical emergency
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BATON ROUGE - State Sen. Larry Selders has been hospitalized following a serious medical emergency, his office announced Sunday afternoon.
"Senator Larry Selders is currently hospitalized following a serious medical emergency involving his heart. He is receiving care from his medical team and is surrounded by loved ones," a social media post said.
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The post said he will be temporarily unavailable, but his office remains open.
Selders was elected in 2025 and represents Dist. 14, East Baton Rouge Parish.
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BATON ROUGE - State Sen. Larry Selders has been hospitalized following a serious medical emergency, his office announced Sunday afternoon.... More >>
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