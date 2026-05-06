State Sen. Larry Selders in hospital after medical emergency

BATON ROUGE - State Sen. Larry Selders has been hospitalized following a serious medical emergency, his office announced Sunday afternoon.

"Senator Larry Selders is currently hospitalized following a serious medical emergency involving his heart. He is receiving care from his medical team and is surrounded by loved ones," a social media post said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larry C. Selders (@larry4louisiana67)

The post said he will be temporarily unavailable, but his office remains open.

Selders was elected in 2025 and represents Dist. 14, East Baton Rouge Parish.