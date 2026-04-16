State says it will seek execution of Gad Black, Baton Rouge man accused of running over BRPD sergeant

BATON ROUGE — Prosecutors said Tuesday they would seek the execution of a Baton Rouge man accused of deliberately running over a police sergeant last year.

In a one-page court filing, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney said Sgt. Caleb Eisworth, riding a motorcycle, was "engaged in his lawful duties" when Gad Black ran him over with a pickup truck near the intersection of Joor and Prescott roads on June 16, 2025. Previously, prosecutors said Black had a "deep-rooted hatred" for police.

"The district attorney intends to seek the death penalty as the appropriate sentence in this matter," Hillar Moore III wrote to the court.

Black was in court Monday and said he wanted to represent himself at his first-degree murder trial. A hearing was set for May 21 to discuss whether he will be allowed to do so.

Black has been in the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail since his arrest last summer. Judge Nicole Robinson ordered that he be held without bond and ordered a sanity commission, which in December found him competent to assist his counsel.

Before his arrest, Black had made references to an Ohio crash involving an officer and made reference to striking someone on Joor Road.

"Rodney Hinton I'm Rite Dere Witcha Homie," he posted, referencing the May 2025 Ohio incident. He followed this with a post referencing the Joor Road crash, saying, "Check Him Out On Joor Rd. Stretched One."