State representative pushing to ban red light cameras
Red light cameras are placed all across the state, ready to capture those who fail to stop.
St. Tammany Parish Representative Paul Hollis has one thought about those eyes in the skies.
"They hide behind this belief that they're going to create safer roads, but that's not it," Hollis said.
There are at least eight areas throughout the state that have these cameras, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans. If caught, you could receive a hefty fine in the mail.
Hollis says he sees no use for them other than one reason.
"It's all about a money grab. And that's unfortunate," Hollis said.
Hollis filed a joint resolution that would ban red light cameras in Louisiana if voters approve of the idea.
But the votes needed to get the measure on the ballot could be hard to come by in the legislature.
"A constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds vote out of both the house as well as the senate," Hollis explained. "That threshold is going to be very tough."
Hollis has also filed a bill to ban the splitting of traffic camera fines with a private entity, meaning a local government would have to run a program on its own.
"These monies aren't going back into the government's expenditures; a great portion of it goes to these companies that are outside of Louisiana," Hollis said.
