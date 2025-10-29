Latest Weather Blog
State Rep. Julie Emerson joins field of candidates challenging Bill Cassidy's Senate seat in 2026
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Rep. Julie Emerson said Monday that she will run for U.S. Senate, challenging Bill Cassidy in 2026.
Emerson, the Republican chairperson of the House Ways and Means Committee, is the latest to throw her hat into the ring against Cassidy.
"Voters want a strong conservative senator who can get things done — someone focused on results, not rhetoric. I’m running to bring home real outcomes for Louisiana: infrastructure investment, new jobs, and a seat at the table where decisions get made," Emerson, 37, said in an announcement of her campaign.
Emerson said that she is challenging "he most vulnerable incumbent in the Senate" after Cassidy's 2021 vote to convict President Donald Trump on impeachment charges.
Over the last several months, several other candidates have announced their plans to run as Louisiana's Senator, with State Treasurer John Fleming, State Sen. Blake Miguez, St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman Kathy Seiden and Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta all running against Cassidy.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body found along Old Hammond Highway; EBRSO says death appears to be...
-
Tulane's Joe Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
2une In Previews: 'Walk a Mile in her Shoes' event aims to...
-
Baton Rouge Fire quickly puts out early morning house fire along North...
-
REPORT: LDH employees working in SNAP program given furlough notice
Sports Video
-
Tulane's Joe Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...
-
WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first...
-
Southern's offense showed improvement in McNair's first game as interim head coach
-
Week 8 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!