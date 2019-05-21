State officials looking out for new deadly drug combo

BATON ROUGE - A new street drug combo has authorities on the lookout as deadly cases show up in the state.

Gary Smith told News 2 he's been clean for the last 15 years after suffering from an addiction to cocaine, but the fight against new drug trends in the streets is a constant battle.

"Fentanyl is an old drug and its been around a long time, and so is heroin but the issue is now how to stretch heroin since there's a great demand for it," said Smith.

Emergency officials could be handling more patients suffering from overdoses or even deaths that may appear to be from heroin, but instead from a deadly painkiller, Acetyl Fentanyl - also known as "China white."

"Drug dealer have always been known to cutting their drugs with other substances, but it seems that here recently they've been cutting the heroin with the Fentanyl and it's creating a deadly problem," said Dr. Williams "Beau" Clark, Baton Rouge coroner's office.

It's a new way drug dealers are trying to get more bang for their buck and state officials say it's something they're keeping a close eye on in the Baton Rouge area.

"Acetyl Fentanyl is something that's on our radar its something that we're looking out for," said State Police Trooper Jared Sandifer. "We have assisted other agencies... we are aware that this narcotic is out there. It is something we are worried about."

Many people say as prescription drugs become more expensive there's an even greater demand for heroin.

"You can do heroin for $10 as opposed to $40 to $60 for a pill, so it's just simple economics and drug dealers are taking advantage for it," said Smith.

So far St. Tammany and Jefferson parishes have both seen cases of the deadly drug combination. State Police say they believe dealers are getting the drug from other countries.