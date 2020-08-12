79°
State Audit reveals Visit Baton Rouge wrestled with forged checks issue, had to bring in BRPD to help
BATON ROUGE - According to a recent report issued by the State Auditor, Visit Baton Rouge encountered a problem with forged checks, and they turned to the Baton Rouge Police Department for assistance.
The State Auditor reports that Visit Baton Rouge officials discovered five counterfeit checks on the agency’s February 2020 bank statement.
The missing funds totaled $6,927, and the theft was attributed to non-employees of the agency.
The Baton Rouge Police Department was called upon to investigate the situation.
The bank provided restitution of the missing $6,927 in April.
Click here for additional details from the auditor's report.
