Start time for LSU baseball and Texas A&M's game one has been pushed back due to inclement weather

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Due to inclement weather, Friday's series opener between LSU and Texas A&M has been postponed to Saturday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.

No. 2 LSU baseball opens the final month of the college baseball regular season with a road series against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers are 37-9 on the season with a 14-7 mark in SEC play. LSU is coming off a run-rule victory over the Southeastern Lions in the midweek and a 2-1 series win over the Tennessee Volunteers last weekend in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU is tied for second place in the league standings with Arkansas, while Texas leads the league race with a 19-2 conference record and three weekends remaining in the regular season.

The Aggies had a rough start to the season and are 25-19 on the year with an 8-13 record in conference play. Texas A&M was swept at top-ranked Texas last weekend; however, all three games were one-run decisions.

The Aggies do own series victories against Tennessee and Arkansas, who are both currently ranked in the top 5 in national polls.

Texas A&M leads the all-time series with a 32-30-1 record against LSU, but the Tigers have posted 2-1 series victories over the Aggies in each of the last two seasons.

First pitch between LSU and Texas A&M is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday and will air on SEC Network+. Game 2 will start one hour after Game 1 on Saturday. Game 3 on Sunday starts at 1 p.m.