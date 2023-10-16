Standoff ends; man barricaded inside Baton Rouge apartment now in custody

BATON ROUGE - After a standoff that lasted for several hours, deputies took into custody a man who was wanted in multiple parishes for several violent charges.

The suspect had barricaded himself inside of an apartment complex off South Harrells Ferry Road, where he remained until the situation was resolved during the noon hour.

According to the US Marshals Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, Delemere Augustine IV, 30, barricaded himself inside of an apartment at the Reserve at White Oak on South Harrells Ferry. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office SWAT team assisted the task force.

Residents got to witness the entire exchange between Augustine and the police.

"They told us to leave the building over there cause they had to you know, find him. They had to climb around for him for a long time," resident Anastasia Billiot said.

Additionally, another resident recalled police trying to get Augustine to talk with them as well.

They were saying his first and last name, asking him to come outside," Tabitha Young said. "They called his phone. They told him to pick up his phone. They called out his phone number, multiple times. They did that for hours."

Young also revealed that this sort of chaos is not out of the ordinary for the area, but this goes beyond what typically happens.

"If I'm being honest, this happens kind of often, back here," Young said." "More often than usual -- than you would expect. So whenever I came, I was like 'Oh my gosh another thing happening?' This was way, way more than you know, the usual."

Augustine was wanted out of East Baton Rouge Parish for domestic abuse with child endangerment, according to the task force. He was also on parole for an armed robbery through 2025.

He also had a warrant out of Ascension Parish for two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials said there was no one inside the apartment with Augustine.