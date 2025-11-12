71°
St. Vincent De Paul to open its doors as cold weather approaches
BATON ROUGE — As cold weather approaches, St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge is opening up its shelter on Monday night to ensure everyone has a warm place to stay.
"We opened our winter shelter first last night for the first time this year, and anytime the temperature dips below 40 degrees, our shelter is open for neighbors to ensure that they are safe and warm," CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Sunnie Johnson-Lain said.
The shelter will be open throughout Monday night.
