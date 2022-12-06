69°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway
Related Story
COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend.
The sheriff's office shared video of the deputy's foot pursuit on Highway 190 in Covington, which unfolded sometime Saturday. The department said two small cows, both of them four months old, escaped a home on Harrison Avenue and made it onto the roadway.
Deputy Daniel Owens was able to catch one of the bovine, but the other got away in the area of Falconer Drive, according to the sheriff's office.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said it's the second time in just a few months that Deputy Owen has had to chase down an escaped cow.
News
COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Convicted murderer set free amid confusion surrounding his sentencing, last seen in...
-
Inflation means more roadblocks for Pecue Lane expansion project
-
Concerns on Lake Maurepas grow after people were met with armed guard...
-
BR judge issues arrest warrant for death investigator who skipped high-profile murder...
-
Staffing shortages plague East Baton Rouge juvenile jail as arrests pile up