87°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Tammany Parish deputy fired, arrested for sexual battery after workplace sexual harassment complaint
Related Story
COVINGTON - A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office was fired and arrested after a "workplace sexual harassment complaint" Friday, according to STPSO.
Joshua Schiro, 30, was fired after an investigation done by the agency's Public Integrity Bureau and members of the STPSO Major Crimes Unit were asked to look into possible criminal charges.
Schiro was booked for sexual battery and obscenity. He had been employed by STPSO as a patrol deputy since March 2023.
News
St. Tammany Parish deputy fired, arrested for sexual battery after workplace sexual harassment complaint
COVINGTON - A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office was fired and arrested after a " workplace sexual... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU softball loses in regional again
-
Southeastern softball falls to Nebraska
-
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their...
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals