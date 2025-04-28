St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church hosts food drive offering free meals to those in need

68°
BATON ROUGE — St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church is hosting a food drive Saturday morning.

The drive starts at 11 a.m. and will go on until the free food runs out. The menu includes grilled chicken, salad and red beans and rice.

Father Arockiam said that the event is an act of community outreach and evangelism in line with the Catholic tradition of helping the poor, downtrodden and homeless.

1 day ago Saturday, April 26 2025

