St. Michael High School presents donation to children's hospital after pickleball tournament

BATON ROUGE - After raising money for Our Lady of the Lake children's hospital with a pickleball tournament in March, St. Michael High School presented the donation check Tuesday at the hospital.

High school junior Alex Klumpp came up with the idea for "Paddles for a Cause" and since then, the tournament raised money for both the school and Our Lady of the Lake.

"I hope I can accomplish just the goal that people can come here and they can feel safe and see this place less of a hospital and more of a place of love and caring," Klumpp said.

