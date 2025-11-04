64°
St. Mary sheriff warns of 'church scam' text messages
FRANLKIN - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents to not fall victim to scammers posing as clergy members asking for money.
The sheriff's office said at least two St. Mary churches have reported members getting messages from people pretending to be their pastors.
The law enforcement agency reminded people to never send gift cards or other payments through your phone to people you do not know and speak face-to-face with your pastor before responding to any random messages.
