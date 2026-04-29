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St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office searches for vehicle after shooting leaves teen injured
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FRANKLIN —The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday in the Ashton community.
According to the sheriff's office, the shooting took place around 5 p.m. on Gibbs Road, where deputies arrived to find a 17-year-old male who was struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local medical facility for treatment. His injuries were non-life-threatening.
Investigators are currently searching for a dark-colored SUV and its driver as they believe the vehicle may have been involved in the incident.
Deputies ask that residents in the Gibbs Road and Ashton area review any camera surveillance footage they may have from Saturday afternoon. Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960.
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