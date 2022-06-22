87°
St. Helena schools plan to test all students for COVID, closing campuses Friday for deep cleaning

The St. Helena Parish School District is planning to test all of its students for the coronavirus next week.

School officials announced Wednesday that all St. Helena campuses will be closed Friday so crews can deep clean all school buildings. The school system is also asking all parents to submit a consent form to have their child tested for the virus on Monday.

Parents who don't consent to the test must quarantine their child for 14 days before returing them to school.

You can read the full announcement from the school system below. 

