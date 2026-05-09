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St. Helena school district and nonprofit launch new learning center
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GREENSBURG — The St. Helena Early Learning Center held a ribbon-cutting for its new literacy and learning center on Wednesday morning.
The school district teamed up with the Family Resource Group Foundation on the project — the nonprofit works to promote learning for families in need.
The Family Resource Group Foundation has created five labs for children across the Capitol City.
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GREENSBURG — The St. Helena Early Learning Center held a ribbon-cutting for its new literacy and learning center on Wednesday... More >>
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