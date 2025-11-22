80°
St. Helena deputies: One dead, one arrested following Amite homicide investigation
AMITE - A 78-year-old man was killed and another man was arrested, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they investigated the homicide of William Thomas Sharp, 78, on Tuesday.
Shane Travis, 24, was booked for first-degree murder.
News
