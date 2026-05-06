74°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George provides updates on Elliot Road Rehabilitation Project
Related Story
ST. GEORGE — St. George provided updates on the next phase of the Elliot Road Rehabilitation Project on Monday.
Mayor Dustin Yates said that design work is underway with a window of about two months before they move on to acquiring permits for the construction.
"The project is about safety, durability and getting ahead of infrastructure needs before they become a bigger problem here in the city of St. George," Yates said.
The city plans for the roadway include resurfacing the road and updating striping along the roadway.
Yates said Elliot Road is known to have heavy traffic with limited alternative routes and longstanding wear issues.
News
ST. GEORGE — St. George provided updates on the next phase of the Elliot Road Rehabilitation Project on Monday. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Inside the cruise ship at the center of a rare hantavirus outbreak
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Zachary, Build EBR ask artists to submit proposals for City Hall Annex...
-
Rotary Club's newest peace pole at Franciscan University joins dozens across Baton...
-
Nearly $1.2 million in Louisiana energy grants targets hydrogen, carbon capture and...
Sports Video
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
-
LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week
-
Southern Jaguar softball seeking championship at the end of historic season