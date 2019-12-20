56°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George Meeting Scheduled for Thursday, 9:30 a.m.
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Attorneys representing both sides of the controversial incorporation of St. George met with judges, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
The meeting took place in closed chambers and was used to schedule a public hearing, which will take place the day before Mardi Gras.
Last month, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and two private citizens filed a lawsuit to block the incorporation.
The suit names St. George organizers Norman Browning and Chris Rials as defendants and is expected to delay the creation of the city for years.
Upon incorporation, St. George would become the fifth-largest city in the state and the second largest in East Baton Rouge Parish.
News
BATON ROUGE - Attorneys representing both sides of the controversial incorporation of St. George met with judges, Thursday at 9:30... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
60-foot gator bonfire set to lead the way for Papa Noel
-
Crowd erupts as Joe Burrow walks across stage for LSU graduation
-
Shocking video shows thief speed away, drag woman along car for 75...
-
Raising Canes River Center transforms into winter wonderland for the holidays
-
Treasured pictures thought lost found on stolen camera, returned to family by...