St. George Meeting Scheduled for Thursday, 9:30 a.m.

BATON ROUGE - Attorneys representing both sides of the controversial incorporation of St. George met with judges, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

The meeting took place in closed chambers and was used to schedule a public hearing, which will take place the day before Mardi Gras.

Last month, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and two private citizens filed a lawsuit to block the incorporation.

The suit names St. George organizers Norman Browning and Chris Rials as defendants and is expected to delay the creation of the city for years.

Upon incorporation, St. George would become the fifth-largest city in the state and the second largest in East Baton Rouge Parish.