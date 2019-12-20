56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Meeting Scheduled for Thursday, 9:30 a.m.

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Attorneys representing both sides of the controversial incorporation of St. George met with judges, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

The meeting took place in closed chambers and was used to schedule a public hearing, which will take place the day before Mardi Gras. 

Last month, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and two private citizens filed a lawsuit to block the incorporation

The suit names St. George organizers Norman Browning and Chris Rials as defendants and is expected to delay the creation of the city for years. 

Upon incorporation, St. George would become the fifth-largest city in the state and the second largest in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

News
Both sides of St. George controversy to...
Both sides of St. George controversy to attend status hearing, Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Attorneys representing both sides of the controversial incorporation of St. George met with judges, Thursday at 9:30... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 19 2019 Dec 19, 2019 Thursday, December 19, 2019 8:25:00 AM CST December 19, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days