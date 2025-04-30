84°
St. George firefighters save raccoon stuck in storm drain
BATON ROUGE - A pair of St. George firefighters saved a tiny raccoon that got stuck in a storm drain over the weekend.
The department said that firefighters were called out by a homeowner that found the little animal.
They said Captain Boykin and Firefighter/Operator Roe came to rescue the raccoon.
