St. George Fire hosts largest free community baby shower in Louisiana's history to support local moms

ST. GEORGE - Saturday, moms around the area came together at St. George Fire headquarters for the largest free community baby shower in Louisiana's history.

St. George Fire was joined by Healthy Blue Louisiana and The Safety Place to put together the "With Love, Community Baby Shower."

First-time mom-to-be, Joycelyn Minor, said this event is a huge benefit for the community, especially as the cost of basic baby necessities continue to rise.

"I think it's just so generous of St. George to have this opportunity for us mommas to come out and benefit from all of the free things they're offering, because the price of diapers and wipes are high. Every little bit helps."

She said she hopes more communities will follow and help other moms.

"I do urge all other communities to be giving and to host events like this because it really does help out moms, and when you help out moms and help out families, you're helping to build the community as a whole," Minor said.

The event provided 150 moms and caregivers with gift baskets and a free marketplace featuring clothing and baby supplies, but also medical services, including STD testing and consultations. Dr. Christy Valentine, CEO of Healthy Blue Louisiana, said it was a group effort to put on this event.

"When you have something like this, the community wants to be involved and they want to show up and they do show up because our moms are so important. Everyone chips in and this planning started in march, so it takes a lot to come together but our moms are just so important that it's worth the effort," Valentine said.