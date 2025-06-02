St. George Fire Department union pauses litigation over equal pay against fire department

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department's union paused litigation alleging unfair pay discrepancies against the fire department Friday.

Both the St. George Fire Department and the St. George Firefighters Local 4524 put out public statements about a new chapter for the union and department after Chief Gerard Tarleton and Chief Administrative Officer Kim Hartman met with union leadership.

"After navigating real challenges and engaging in honest, sometimes difficult conversations, we’ve begun the work of mending bridges—not just for today, but for the future of our department," the fire department posted on Facebook.

President of the St. George Firefighters Local 4524 Jason Turner confirmed to WBRZ that litigation against the fire department is "paused" as the involved parties try to work toward an agreement.

The lawsuit, issued in 2020, alleged Chief Tarleton violated state law by paying new hires more than some longtime employees. The union believed the firefighters involved in the lawsuit were owed around $25 million.